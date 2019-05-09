Alston, Mr. Clifford E. Jr., - 48, of Marietta, GA, departed his earthly life April 22, 2019. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Friday, May 10, 2019, at 6:00 PM at The All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
