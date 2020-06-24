Altman, Barbara, - 78, of Ventnor, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born and raised in Ventnor, she attended Ventnor Schools, Atlantic City High School, and Glassboro State College. She married her high school sweetheart, Eddie, in 1961. They were married until his passing in 2019. Barbara was the long-term director of the Atlantic City Marathon and was very active in the community. She was a radio talk show host at WOND and was the first FCC licensed woman in the state of New Jersey. Barbara was a member of the Atlantic County Woman's Hall of Fame and was 1999 NJ Mother of the Year. She was also the first woman to be inducted into the NJ Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Frances Winston; her husband, Edward; three siblings, Paul, Basil, and Theodore Winston; and her daughter, Deborah. She is survived by her children, Jennifer and Daniel (Kimmie) Altman; her granddaughter, Joelle; her siblings, Joseph Winston (Sally) of Fernando Beach, FL, and Edward Winston (Cheri) of Englewood, NJ; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
