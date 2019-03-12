Altman, Edward, - 79, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully at home on March 10th. Edward was born in Atlantic City and a graduate of Drexel University. Edward was a First Lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam Era surviving with the Engineers battalion. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Lea Altman, daughter, Debra Altman, and brother, Marvin Altman. Edward was the owner of Edward Altman Associates, a civil engineering firm and built the Longport Bridge. He was active in the Boardwalk Runners Club, serving as President. Edward is survived by his wife of 58 years and high school sweetheart, Barbara Winston Altman, daughter, Jennifer Altman, son, Dr. Daniel (Kimberly) Altman, granddaughter, Joelle, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be receiving friends and family beginning at 12:15pm on Wednesday March 13 at Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. Services will begin promptly at 1pm. Interment to follow at the Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his memory may be made the Alzheimer's' Association, www.alz.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
