Altman, Jeffrey, - 66, of Margate, died on January 13 in Delray Beach, Florida. Jeff was born March 13, 1953 to Lillian Plager and Sigmund Altman. He grew up in Margate, NJ. One could always find him close to a beach; he loved to swim and row, and he was an avid lifeguard for Ventnor City Beach Patrol. As a teenager, Jeff moved with his family to Miami, FL but he returned to the Jersey shore every summer to work as a lifeguard. He attended the University of Miami, Atlantic Community College, and Rutgers University, where he swam and rowed, and later he received his MBA from Drexel University. Following his studies, Jeff worked in the greater Philadelphia region as a CPA and a financial advisor, and he was known as a tenacious, passionate, hardworking businessman, and negotiator. He eventually owned his own consulting business and traveled the world for the rest of his years in pursuit of new business ventures. Throughout his life, Jeff enjoyed classic cars and movies, trains, dogs, and coin and stamp collecting. He was a non-conformist, he played by his own rules, and he was simply larger than life. Jeff was truly a unique individual. Jeff is survived by his three children, Kelly (David) Reiser, Ken (Anne) Altman and Julianna Vollaro; his sister, Robin Iver; his mother, Lillian; and his five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Mason, Livia, Carter, and Chase. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10 am at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
