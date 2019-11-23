Alton, Lavelle "Lou", - 96, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nocona, TX she was the loving daughter of Harvey S. and Winnie Mae (Simmons) McDonald. She was the devoted wife of the late Calvin B. Alton who passed in 1981. Lavelle was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School. Following graduation, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps and bravely served her country during WWII. Following her service to our country, she was a homemaker, raising a wonderful family. She was a member of the Ventnor Heights Mother's Club, VFW Post 15, Ventnor Lions Club, and was a volunteer teacher's aide at Holy Spirit High School. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her sons; Chip (Mary) Alton, Jim (Judy) Alton, grandchildren; Lea (Jesse), Dorian, Mackenzie, Jessica (Cody), great-grandchildren; Alex, Evelyn, sister; Nancy (Les) Wolseth, sister-in-law; Betty McDonald, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Robinson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lavelle's Life Celebration Catholic Service on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until time of service. Interment and Military Honors will be at Laurel Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation at https://pkdcure.org/make-a-donation/. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Lavelle please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
