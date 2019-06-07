Alvarez, Malceliano "Moose", - 51, of Atlantic City, was born on December 31, 1967, to Pedro Alvarez Sr. and the late Nancy Johnson. He passed away on May 31, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Moose had a passion for cooking and was a diehard Pittsburg Steelers Fan. He was employed by the HARD ROCK CAFÉ as Kitchen Manager. He also worked for the Back Bay Ale House as Kitchen Manager. Moose leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Marcel; father, Pedro Alvarez Sr.; brother, Pedro (Jay); sister in Law, Lisa; sisters, Lucia Thomas and Maria T. Alvarez, special aunt, Dee; nieces, Erica Thomas and Ahlana Briscoe; nephews, David A. Colon Jr., Kevin P. Quince Jr., Carlos Alvarez and Wesley Briscoe; step children, Kendall, Kevin and Katia, his dog, Chela, other family and friends. Memorial services will be 6:30PM Friday, June 7, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 6PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
