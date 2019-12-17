Alvaro, Isabella A., - 93, of Del Haven, passed away at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in, and formerly of, Philadelphia, Isabella has been an area resident for over 55 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband Pasquale (2001), sons Joseph and Pasquale, and daughter Isabella. Isabella is survived by her son Anthony Alvaro, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be privately held; internment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Contributions in Isabella's memory can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Load entries