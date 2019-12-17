Alvaro, Isabella A., - 93, of Del Haven, passed away at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in, and formerly of, Philadelphia, Isabella has been an area resident for over 55 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband Pasquale (2001), sons Joseph and Pasquale, and daughter Isabella. Isabella is survived by her son Anthony Alvaro, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be privately held; internment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Contributions in Isabella's memory can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.