Amado, Molly Eva, - 86, of Atlantic City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Molly was born on March 20, 1934, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to Eva (Wilson) and Roosevelt Wynn. She was educated in Dinwiddie County public school system. She was later raised by: her grandmother, Dora Wynn; her cousin, Carry; and her step-grandfather, Isaiah "Daddy Z" Woodlie. In 1952, when Molly was 16, she came from Virginia to be a bride's maid in her sister Dora's wedding. Dora was marrying Edward Amado. It was during this visit to Atlantic City when Molly first met her soon to be brother-in-law, "Wally". This meeting was "love at first sight." Wally began to court Molly and three years later they were no longer in-laws, but husband and wife as well. They were married in 1955. Their happy true love story lasted for 63 years until Wally's death. Their love was blessed with three children, Brenda Carry Amado Marable-Freeman, Wallace Amado, Jr., and Jacqueline Molly Amado- Belton. Molly's first Atlantic City job was at Steward's Restaurant on Arctic Avenue. In 1957, she was employed by Garwood Mills Department store located in Atlantic City in the North East Inlet area. Then in 1969, she became employed by NAFAC United States Government as a Federal Aviation Administrator where she retired after 25 years of service. Molly started her days reading her Bible without fail. Her hobbies were: reading romance novels; watching her favorite television shows -- Steve Harvey's Family Feud, Jeopardy, and the Food Channel Network. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She always loved hosting her annual New Year's Day open house party. She was a hostess for the Christian Women's luncheon since the 1980s. She created a Birthday club with family and friends that still exist today. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She also loved her Bungalow Park Family. She was a long-standing member of Atlantic City's Union Baptist Temple. Due to arthritis, she was unable to regularly attend services, but she was a faithful supporter of the church. She is predeceased by: her parents; brother-in-law, Edward Amado; nephew, Chris Amado; and her beloved husband, Wallace Amado, Sr. She leaves to cherish her love and memories; her children, Brenda and her husband, Larry, Wallace, Jr. and his wife, Kim, Jacqueline, and her husband, Herbert; grandchildren, Curtis "CJ" Marable, Jr., and Whitney Renee Amado; great-grandson, Samir Ramal Curtis Marable; sisters, Dora Amado and Joyce Edwards; special nieces, Rosa Amado, Madeline Amado-Buell; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc. where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com. The Amado family is grateful for all the salutation and condolences that you have shared with them.
