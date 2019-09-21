Amador, Elisa, - 90, of Absecon, passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Havana, Cuba, she lived in Fort Lauderdale, FL for many years before moving to Absecon 10 years ago. Elisa was a tailor with Passaic Leather Company in Passaic before her retirement many years ago. She is survived by her children, Felix Amador (James Davidson), Santiago Amador (Elizabeth) and Julie Amaro (Hector); as well as her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

