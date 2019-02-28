Amandeo, Carlo, - 67, of North Cape May, passed away on February 26, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Warminster PA, Carlo has been an area resident for over 20 years. He was Catholic by faith and worked for Septa in Philadelphia as a driver, mechanic, and security. Carlo is survived by his daughter Rena Sink, siblings Natalie (Joseph) Hollish, Richard, Robert, Cathy Green, Anna Amandeo, Laurie (Bill) Croxton, Carmine, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Anna Amandeo, and brother Frank. A memorial service for Carlo will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 12noon-1pm. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.