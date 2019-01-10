Amann, Walter, - 92, of Petersburg, Walter passed away peacefully on January 8, 2019. Walter cherished his family most. He was the beloved father of Barbara (Ralph) Baum and Patricia (Bill) Burns and devoted grandfather to Richard (Alina) Baum, Denise (Justin) Oliver, Liesl (Mason) Walker and Diane Burns (Rashid). He cherished his 6 great-grandchildren: Jenna, Aggie, Dylan, Isaac, Silje and Teig. He is survived by his sister Mary Foster and extended family. He enjoyed reading and as the family grew he became everyone's biggest supporter of all the many sports teams they followed. He took pride in being an avid blood donor and was a member of the American Red Cross 10 Gallon Club. A special thank you to the staff at United Methodist Communities and Holy Redeemer for all of their support. Also, the family would like to extend their sincere gratitude towards Godfrey Funeral Home for being so accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 at Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road in Palermo on Saturday, January 12th, 2019. Service to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to UM Communities Foundation, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
