Amarando, Louis D., - 75, of Marmora, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he had been a Marmora, NJ resident for 35 years. Mr. Amarando worked as a Bar Tender for the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, NJ for 25 years retiring in 2010. After his retirement that he served at Shop Steward of Local 54. He will be forever remembered for his great sense of humor. Surviving are his wife, Joyce Amarando (nee Jucick), children, Kellie Amarando-Deibert, Jeffery Amarando (Krissy), Todd Amarando (Michelle), Jamie Fearnhead (Anthony), grandchildren, AJ and Danny Deibert, Charlie Henton, Kalli and Makenzie Amarando, Dylan and Gabrielle Amarando, Logan, Ayden and Brooke Fearnhead. His funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

