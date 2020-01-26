Amarando, Louis D., - 75, of Marmora, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he had been a Marmora, NJ resident for 35 years. Mr. Amarando worked as a Bar Tender for the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, NJ for 25 years retiring in 2010. After his retirement that he served at Shop Steward of Local 54. He will be forever remembered for his great sense of humor. Surviving are his wife, Joyce Amarando (nee Jucick), children, Kellie Amarando-Deibert, Jeffery Amarando (Krissy), Todd Amarando (Michelle), Jamie Fearnhead (Anthony), grandchildren, AJ and Danny Deibert, Charlie Henton, Kalli and Makenzie Amarando, Dylan and Gabrielle Amarando, Logan, Ayden and Brooke Fearnhead. His funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Amarando as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally
-
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert
-
Protest scheduled during Trump rally in Wildwood
-
Margate man charged with beating father, ex-baseball player Bobby Woods, with golf club
-
Gun rights advocates ask Atlantic County to become sanctuary for 2nd Amendment
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.