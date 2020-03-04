Amaro, Angel, - 84, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born in Guayama, PR, he lived in this area for many years. He formerly worked for the New Jersey Laborers Union Local 172 and C & C Farms in Hammonton. Mr. Amaro was a hard worker and a great and loving father. He is survived by his children, Maria Amaro, Miguel Amaro, Victor Amaro, Eddie Amaro, Pedro Amaro, Millie Amaro, Zoraida Matos, Javier Quilez, Luis Quilez, Jose Quilez, Jose Cosme, Maria Cosme; Malvel Cosme and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Viewings will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 7:00 - 9:00 pm and again on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton.

Service information

Mar 5
Mass
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Joseph's
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Mar 4
Visitation at Funeral Home
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 S. Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Mar 5
Visitation at Funeral Home
Thursday, March 5, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 S. Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Mar 5
Final Resting Place
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
 Walnut Ave
Vineland, NJ 08360
