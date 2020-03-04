Amaro, Angel, - 84, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born in Guayama, PR, he lived in this area for many years. He formerly worked for the New Jersey Laborers Union Local 172 and C & C Farms in Hammonton. Mr. Amaro was a hard worker and a great and loving father. He is survived by his children, Maria Amaro, Miguel Amaro, Victor Amaro, Eddie Amaro, Pedro Amaro, Millie Amaro, Zoraida Matos, Javier Quilez, Luis Quilez, Jose Quilez, Jose Cosme, Maria Cosme; Malvel Cosme and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Viewings will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 7:00 - 9:00 pm and again on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton.
Service information
11:00AM
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
7:00PM-9:00PM
202 S. Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
9:30AM-10:30AM
202 S. Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
12:00AM
Walnut Ave
Vineland, NJ 08360
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.