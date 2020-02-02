Amato, Carol Ann, - 62, of N. Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, January 29th at her home. Carol has been an area resident for 5 years, and formerly of Bucks Co., PA. She graduated in 1975 from Neshaminy High School, Bucks County, and then Andover College in 1980. Carol went on to work at Cesare's Restaurant in Bucks Co., and Bucks Co. Midweek Newspaper as a graphic artist. She was very artistic, and enjoyed sewing, woodburning and music, and loved animals and kids. She is predeceased by her step-father Robert "Smokey" Pearce (2004). Carol is the loving daughter and best friend of her mother Rosemary Gorman Pearce, and was the best friend and sister of Lorraine (Scott) Snyder, Francis A., DeWyer, and Anthony "Tony" (Carol) Amato, and nephews Anthony Amato, II, and Scott A. Snyder. A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be held at 11am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; friends and family may call Monday evening, February 3 from 6pm-8pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, or Tuesday morning at the church, prior to Mass from 9:45am 10:45am. Interment will immediately follow mass at the St. Mary's Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd, Cold Spring. Contributions in memory of Carol can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
