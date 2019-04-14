Amendolia (nee Saglia), Catherine, - 91, of Hammonton, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born on June 20, 1927 she was raised in Landisville, NJ and was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1946. Catherine attended Pierce Business School in Philadelphia. Catherine married Dominic P. Amendolia in 1949 and moved to Hammonton where in 1956 they established their family business, Columbia Hotel & Catering and in the early 1970's Columbia II Restaurant and Caterers. Catherine enjoyed cooking for and entertaining family and friends, traveling, especially visiting relatives in Malcesine Lake Garda, Italy, and watching "The Phillies", her aqua aerobics classes with "the girls" and silver sneakers. She was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, and treasurer of the Atlantic County Tavern Association for several years. Her 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild were her greatest joy. Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Benito and Pasqua Saglia, her husband Dominic P. Amendolia, her brother John Saglia and his wife Sara and her son in law David Volz. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Volz, Loretta Ingemi and her husband David; Donna Amendolia; her sons, Dominic Amendolia and his wife Sheila; Henry Amendolia all of Hammonton; her grandchildren, David & Nicole Ingemi, Renee Ingemi, Katie & Fred Cicilioni, Erin & Kevin Rizzotte, Dominic & Maggie Amendolia, Ryan Amendolia, Andrea Volz and her great grandchild, Grayson Rizzotte; many nieces, nephews and loving friends, especially Ruthie Brown who brightened her days, Kim, Dawn and Connie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 1:30 pm in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. Viewings will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 7:00pm - 9:00pm and again on Wednesday 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to AtlantiCare Hospice 6550 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
