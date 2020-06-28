Ammirato, Rudolph G. " Rudy ", - 62, of Glassboro, NJ, passed away at his residence, age 62. Born in Norristown, Pa, and formerly of West Deptford and Hammonton, NJ Rudy has resided in Glassboro for the last several years. He worked as an accountant for the State of NJ, was a graduate of Hammonton HS - 1975, Rider College 1979, and received his Master's degree from Monmouth University. In his youth, he played baseball in Hammonton Little League and basketball. Predeceased by his father Rudy F., brother John, he is survived by his son Josh Ammirato and daughter Gabrielle Ammirato both of Somerville, Ma. His mother Carmella (nee DiNardo). 3 brothers Steve (Hope), Mike (Sally), Mark (Marcia). A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 1 PM at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. Condolences www.landolfihammonton.com
