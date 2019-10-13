Amoroso, Joanne Theresa, - On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Joanne Theresa Amoroso, of Ocean City, loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 65. Joanne (aka Jo, JoJo, JoDonna) was born on August 27, 1954 in Levittown, PA to Eugene and Marion (nee Walters) Amoroso. Joanne attended St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1972. Joanne went on to pursue a career in the field of radiology and graduated as an X-Ray Technician from Albert Einstein Medical Center School of Radiology in Philadelphia in 1974. Her love of the Jersey Shore, where she vacationed for two weeks every summer with her family and cousins, landed her in South Jersey in the 80's and she never left. Joanne provided decades of service in the radiology departments at several area hospitals including Shore Memorial and AtlantiCare Medical Center, both the Atlantic City and Mainland Divisions. Joanne breathed life into every room she entered full of energy, curiosity, and fun! Joanne's family and friends were the most important part of her life. Joanne made sure that no relationship went unnurtured or forgotten and she maintained lifelong friendships with cousins, classmates, and colleagues. Out of the blue you may get a Facebook post sharing a memory or just letting you know she was thinking of you. Joanne loved her cats, Jackson Browne, the beach, the boardwalk, reading, old movies, and her Philadelphia sports teams (especially the EAGLES). But, most of all, she loved to share a good time. She filled our lives with love, our hearts with joy, and our belly with laughs. She will live on joyfully in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to be in her life's journey. Joanne is now reunited in the Lord with her parents who she missed every day of her life. She is survived by her husband, Jim Iskra, sisters Marion Amoroso and Beth Amoroso (Lou McFadden, Sr.), brother Steve (Christine) Amoroso, nieces Morgan McFadden and Kerissa, nephew Austin Amoroso, and her dearest lifelong friend Denise Bellavita Gust. A memorial gathering for family and friends to celebrate Joanne's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 1-3pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244 and will be followed with a casual reception at 3pm at Charlie's Bar and Restaurant, 800 Shore Rd., Somers Point where we can share our stories and memories of Joanne. In her memory, bright colors are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne's name to the Humane Society of Atlantic County. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
