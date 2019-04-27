Amoroso, Joseph J. III (Buddy), - 55, of Galloway, passed away April 25, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, he lived in Brigantine and Absecon before moving to Galloway 2 years ago. Buddy worked with the Tropicana Casino as a dealer for many years. He loved fishing, especially the trips he took to Rock Hall, MD for striper fishing. He also loved living close to the beach and the time he was able to spend there. He was also a football fan and loved the New York Jets. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph J. Amoroso, Jr.; he's survived by his children, Nikolas and Belle Amoroso, whom he loved with all his heart; his mother and step-father, Madeline and Michael Bassion; his sisters, Patricia Ann Zamorano and Diane Amoroso; and his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A gathering will be 5PM to 7PM, with a service at 7PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Beacon Evangelical Free Church Youth Group, 420 S. 6th Ave., Galloway, NJ 08205. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
