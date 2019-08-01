Amos, Dorothy, - 97, of North Cape May, formerly of Harrisonburg, VA and Pennsauken, NJ, passed away peacefully in her sleep and ready to meet her creator God on July 30, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Charles Amos (1997) and grandson Denis Collopy (Elizabeth). Survived by her daughters Patricia Williamson (Harry), Kathleen Collopy (Dennis), Dorothy Little (Richard), sister Mary Narleski of Merchantville, many loving nieces, nephews and friends, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, August 3, 10:00am at St. John Neumann, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will immediately follow Mass at the Veterans Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Load entries