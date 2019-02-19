Amphrazis, E B Kitty, - On February 14, 2019, Kitty Amphrazis (Wescoat) went to be with Jesus at 82 years old. Born January 17, 1937, in Atlantic City, NJ. Married to Merv Wescoat 18 years then married to the love of her life, Chris Amphrazis. Kitty lived in Absecon and Mays Landing, NJ for 60 years then moved to her dream home in St Pete Beach, FL. Leaving behind a sister, Dee and brother, David. She has three children, Mick, Barb and Misty, four step children Dino, Dana, Zoe and Vicky. Kitty also has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her favorite things were spending time with family, reading and cross word puzzles and of course, a good glass of wine. She was known for her infectious smile, kindness and compassionate spirit. Funeral services will be February 23rd @ 1:00 p.m., Visitation at 12:00 p.m. R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home 3530 49th North Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 (727) 527-1177
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.