ANDERSON, BARBARA JEAN, - 83, of Atlantic City, New Jersey lovingly known as "Bobby", departed this earthly life and went home to be with her Creator on Thursday ~ June 6th, 2019. She was born on July 14th, 1936, to the late Dorothy Jackson and James Elliott, in Atlantic City, NJ. Bobby attended the Atlantic City Public School system. She was a part of the 3 R's Social Club and she was a member of Allen AME Church for many years. Bobby had a very strong and proud work ethic. She worked as a Cook at the Patsy Wallace Daycare Center, nourishing and feeding the smallest of souls, for 8 years. She also worked at the Claridge Hotel and Casino, ever vigilant and watchful, as a Security Guard until her retirement. Awaiting her in the afterlife are: her Mother, Dorothy Jackson; her Father, James Elliott; her Husband, Thomas Anderson; her Sister, Carol Elliott; her three Sons, Mikal (Michael), Faheem (Mitchell) & Vincent Derry; and her Daughter, Donna Derry. She leaves behind to cherish her fond and most beautiful of memories: her two loving Sons, Mumin Abdullah (Bashira) of Atlantic City, NJ and Maurice McBall (Serena) of Mays Landing, NJ; her two adoring Daughters, Joy Bland (Melvin) of Atlantic City, NJ and Tina Derry of Atlantic City, NJ; her brother James "Billy" Elliott of Atlantic City, NJ; her two Sisters, Alfreda Mills of Atlantic City, NJ and Patricia Towns of Baltimore, MD; her Aunt, Connie Griffin of Jersey City, NJ; her 21 very special Grandchildren, her 38 super special Great-Grandchildren, and her 5 extra special Great-Great-Grandchildren, plenty of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and a host of other loving family and many friends. Mrs. Barbara Jean Anderson was an amazing woman, an incredible Mother, and the most special of Grands. She will be forever missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ June 15th, 2019 at 11:00am at New Shiloh Baptist Church ~ located at 701 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The Viewing will be held from 9:00am 11:00am, where gatherers may attend in loving tribute. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
