Anderson, Christina P., - 70, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at home. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, residing there prior to moving to New Jersey in 1968. Christina worked as a Banking Associate for Wells Fargo, in Tuckerton. She was a member of St. Theresa R. C. Church, Little Egg Harbor. Christina was predeceased by her brother Christopher and sister-in-law Joan. She was beloved mother to sons Harry Anderson, of Whiting, N.J., Frank Anderson, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Christopher Anderson, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sister Pauline Wendt, of Toms River, N.J., also beloved grandmother to grandchildren Allison, Christina, Oliva, Maxwell, and Mitchell, and beloved great-grandmother to great-grandson Ryan. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
