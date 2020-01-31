Anderson, Gary P., - 59, of Margate City, died on August 23, 2015. Born on September 27, 1955, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Claire and Robert Anderson. His father, Robert P. Anderson preceded Gary in death. His mother, Claire M. Anderson (Booye) died shortly after him on November 7, 2015. Gary is survived by his children Andrea Anderson and Jennifer Lischak; his grandchildren Kate Schmitt, Eva Lischak, and Mila Lischak; and his siblings Kenneth R. Anderson, Joanna L. Huntsberger, Cheryl Anderson, Barry K. Anderson, Janice S. Thomas, Kathy E. Settle, and Steven A. Anderson. Gary served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and is buried in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, where he rests next to his mother and father.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
