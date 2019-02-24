Anderson, Loretta H, - 81, of Philadelphia, our family is saddened by her passing on February 18th, 2019. Lori, known as "Gam" to her four surviving granddaughters, Sarah and Madison Anderson and Johanna and Nina Schwachter, and as "Loxie" to her brother, Michael Heebner whom she survived, spent the last 15 years in the Ocean City, NJ area. Her lively wit and fierce adoration for her family graced any gathering she attended. She is survived by her loving sister, Cecile (Heebner) Knies, her husband David, her two children, John Anderson and Victoria Schwachter who are forever grateful for her example of honesty, strength and perseverance, and her son-in-law Jeffrey Schwachter. Lori, a lover of books and politics, was the attentive daughter of Reuben Heebner and Josephine (McDevett) Heebner, also of Philadelphia. Memorial gatherings will be privately held. Lori lifted up those she knew and worked with, embracing standards of excellence and decency. And, as the song goes, she did it her way. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
