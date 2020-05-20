Anderson, Lucille 'Oopy", - 65, of Minotola, passed away on May 13, 2020 after an extended illness. Predeceased by her parents Carmen and Lucy (Dibiaso) Scarpa; mother-in-law Helen Andersen and grandson Colin Swiderski. Oopy was born and raised in Vineland and attended Vineland schools. Upon graduation she attended nursing school and attained her LPN. She worked at Newcomb Hospital in numerous areas including the Emergency room, post ICU and the 4th floor. She then worked for many doctor offices in the area. Oopy retired from Lincoln Shoprite after 18 years. Moving to Minotola in 1982 she was very involved in Our Lady of Victories school, which all of her children attended. Oopy was a loving wife and mother attending many, many dance recitals, baseball, softball and soccer games. She enjoyed cooking for her family, going to bingo and then graduated to the casinos later in life. Her pride and joys were her grandchildren Hailee and Matt! She is survived by her husband of 41 years Keith; son Michael Neiss; daughters Beth Jones (Chris) and Angela Swiderski (Tim); grandchildren Hailee and Matt Jones; sister Marie Abate (Tom) of Vineland and brother Carman Scarpa (Lois) of Avalon; father-in-law Glenn Andersen (Lily) of Florida; sister-in-law Barbara DeJesus of Tennessee. Also many nieces, nephews and their children; and her fur friend and protector Cocoa. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.