Anderson, Marilyn B. , - 80, of Linwood, NJ, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Seashore Gardens Living Center where she was a resident. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Anderson; son, Christopher Anderson and his wife Kimberly, their children Mallory and Tanner. Ms. Anderson, daughter of Bill and Helen Bross, was born January 16, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA. She spent the majority of her life as a resident of Linwood, NJ. Ms. Anderson graduated from Marple Newtown High School in 1957. After graduating, she attended Westchester University. She graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, earning certificates for both French and Social Studies. Her first teaching position was in both subjects at Upper Merion Junior High School in Merion, PA. Ms. Anderson met her former husband Richard Anderson in Ocean City, NJ, and they were married in Broomall, PA. Ms. Anderson had a varied early career teaching, selling cosmetics, and creating floral arrangements. In 1974 she started and became a co-owner and operator for Anderson Ojserkis Tag Sale Specialists, focused on estate sales and appraisals. Ms. Anderson was a very active member in Christ Episcopal Church of Somers Point, NJ; serving and leading numerous committees to include the St. Christopher Memorial Garden where she is to be interred. Ms. Anderson loved antiques, gardening, the beach, and sailing with her longtime companion Mr. Bob Whitehead. Visitation, followed by a celebration of life service is scheduled to commence 10 am, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood 609-653-1881. For condolences or directions, please visit ghwimberg.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund of Somers Point, or the Gilda's Club South Jersey at asclubsouthjersey.org
