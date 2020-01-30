Anderson, Stanley, - 86, of Barnegat, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Stanley was the best husband his wife could ever ask for, and as much a friend as a father to his daughters. He was cheerful, friendly, and outgoing. He found joy in the simplest things and showed optimism and gratitude in his thoughts and actions. He loved animals, and every dog or cat he met instantly sensed that he had some pets and scratches ready for them. He enjoyed sport shooting, whistled like a champion, and was known for his Swedish pancake and coffee bread-making ability. His favorite pie was apple and he was always fine with having "just soup." Stanley's jokes were usually terrible yet still funny and his humor was playful but never mean-spirited. He owned his baldness and could wiggle his ears. He read as often as he could, especially science fiction. His knowledge of history allowed him to pass as a college professor on occasion. Born in Montclair, N.J., Stanley graduated from Bloomfield High School, then became a carpenter like his father. He served in the U.S. Army and then built a house in Whippany, N.J., where he raised his family. Stanley had always loved sailing and being near the water, and in the 2000s, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of moving to Barnegat where he could look out on the bay every day and sail. He enjoyed an active life in the Barnegat community, where he was a member of the Board of Adjustment, the CERT team, Lodge Vagen No. 588 Vasa Order of America, Ocean County Republican Club, and the Old Guard. Stanley was predeceased by his parents Malin and John Anderson and his brother, Ivar Bergstrom. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, and his daughters Sharon Carroll, Elaine Phillips, and Kirsten Anderson, as well as seven grandchildren, whose company brought him great happiness in his later years. Friends and family are invited to gather in his honor on Thursday, January 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Captain's Inn Restaurant, 304 East Lacey Road, Forked River, New Jersey.
