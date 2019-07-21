Anderson (Ward), Susan Theresa, - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly from Delaware County, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 18, 2019. Susan was born on February 29, 1956. She loved to brag that she was named "Queen of Fitzgerald Mercy" because she was the first leap year baby born on that day. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph J. Ward and Margaret R. (Brown) Ward and her brother Joseph J. Ward, JR. She is survived by her brothers, William & Robert Ward and sisters, Margaret Alvarez, Patricia Deery and Linda Watmuff. She was married to the love of her life, Rich Anderson. She was the loving mother to Amy (Andy) Johnson, Heather Grillet, and Brendan (Jenna) McNicholl, eight grandchildren, one more on the way, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Susan worked for over 15 years at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital as Supervisor of the Intraoperative Monitoring Department. Susan loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and a multitude of friends. She loved fishing and boating with her husband, gardening, music, singing (especially with her husband's band), cooking, biking, traveling, but mostly just enjoying life. She has an infectious life and the best smile. Susan wished to have a Celebration of Life at the VFW in Egg Harbor Twp., where she held the position of Auxiliary President. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10,, 2019. Time still to be determined.
