Andre, Craig R. Jr., - 40, of Petersburg, NJ, passed away on February 5, 2019. He was born in Toms River and has lived in Cape May County most of his life after moving from Seaside Park. He worked at Vineland Developmental Center. He enjoyed riding motorcycles. Craig is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his children, Gia Andre and Dani Andre; his sisters, Lizz Andre and Juliann Andre; his Aunt Oddlaug; and his nieces, Elyssa Lloyd, Isabella Lloyd, and Airika Slobodjain. Memorial service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, Inc., 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
