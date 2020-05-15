Andress, Jane M. (McCloskey), - 89, of Marmora, passed away at home on May 11th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she lived most of her adult life in Strathmere and Seaville, New Jersey and wintered her Retirement in Melbourne, Florida. Jane worked for a long time for the Flander's Hotel while raising 3 sons with her husband Ed. Jane was a practicing Catholic and raised her family in the faith. She was married to her husband for 72 years. Jane often did without so her family could have more. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, laughing, dancing and a glass of wine with friends.She was a proud Irish Catholic and loved being with her Brothers and Sister. She is survived by her Husband Edward, Children Edward Andress, Jr. (Louise), Thomas Andress (Nettsey), Brothers John, Alex & Joseph, Grand Children Rochelle, Becky, Samantha, Katie, James & Joseph and four Great-Grand Daughters. Jane was precede in death by her son James, Brother Jim and Sister Dolores. Services at this time have been delayed due to regulations with the COVID Virus. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.