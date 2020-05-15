Andress, Jane M. (McCloskey), - 89, of Marmora, passed away at home on May 11th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she lived most of her adult life in Strathmere and Seaville, New Jersey and wintered her Retirement in Melbourne, Florida. Jane worked for a long time for the Flander's Hotel while raising 3 sons with her husband Ed. Jane was a practicing Catholic and raised her family in the faith. She was married to her husband for 72 years. Jane often did without so her family could have more. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, laughing, dancing and a glass of wine with friends.She was a proud Irish Catholic and loved being with her Brothers and Sister. She is survived by her Husband Edward, Children Edward Andress, Jr. (Louise), Thomas Andress (Nettsey), Brothers John, Alex & Joseph, Grand Children Rochelle, Becky, Samantha, Katie, James & Joseph and four Great-Grand Daughters. Jane was precede in death by her son James, Brother Jim and Sister Dolores. Services at this time have been delayed due to regulations with the COVID Virus. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

