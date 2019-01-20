Andronico, Josephine M. (nee Lucca), - 81, of Hammonton, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 with her family by her side in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Andronico formerly worked for The Food Basket and Ideal Fashions both in Hammonton. Her greatest joy was her family especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Josephine Lucca and her sister, Jean Sacco. Mrs. Andronico is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carmen Andronico; her children, Mae Canestri and her husband Gerard of Haddon Heights; Ben Andronico and his wife Roxanne; Gayle Berenato and her husband JoeBoy all of Hammonton; her sister, Kathleen Quarry of Marlton; her adored grandchildren, Allyson Kundrick and her husband Brandon, Nicole Canestri; Ren & Justin Andronico, Chris, Nick and Samantha Berenato. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 12:00 PM in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial donations may be made to The National Autism Association, One Park Ave., Suite1, Portmouth, RI 02871. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
