Andujar-Laboy, Julio Angel, - 48, of Pleasantville, ANDUJAR-LABOY, JULIO ANGEL-48, of Pleasantville, NJ- was called home to be with his Lord and Savior JESUS CHRIST on January 6, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1970 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico to Cesar L. Andujar and Felicita Laboy. Julio is predeceased by his father, Cesar Luis Andujar-Batiz. Survived by his parents that raised him, Jose E. Andujar and Maria Andujar of Kissimmee, Florida; ten paternal brothers and sisters; seven maternal brothers and sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that loved him dearly. He will forever be missed by all whose lives he touched. We would also like to give a special thanks to Maria Negron, his high school sweetheart, for making the last months of his life so very special. We will forever be grateful to you. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9am to 11am, with a funeral service to follow at 11am at Rev. Jairo Zapata Igl. Pentecoastal Eterno Refugio A&O Inc., 520 West California Avenue, Absecon, NJ 08201. Julio will be laid to rest at Atlantic City Cemetery, Doughty Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements are by the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 South Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
