Angelo, Salvatore J., - 59, of Mays Landing, NJ, was called home to the Lord on February 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents Salvatore and Marie Angelo; his loving wife Cheri of 29 years; his daughter Crystal; his son Salvatore Jr. (Janine); his sisters Bernadette (Silvio) Picardi, Denise (Charles) Ziccardi, Deborah (Johnny) Marchesano; his brother Joseph (Meg) Angelo; his grandchildren Dominick, Lily, and Gianna, who were the light of his life; Richie, who has always looked up to him as a dad; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother James Angelo and nephews Chad Ziccardi and Joseph Picardi. Sal was born in South Philadelphia where he became an avid Eagles and Flyers fan. He ran the butcher shop at Tropicana casino for 28 years and was amazing at what he did. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and he cherished being "Pop" to his three grandchildren. He was also known for being passionate about playing the lottery faithfully every night. Everyone who knew Sal thought the world of him and he will be sorely missed by all. Family and friends are welcome to join us in celebrating his life on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Viewing is 9am-11am and Mass will follow. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
