Angelo, Tena M. (Buscemi), - 86, of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and in the comfort of her home. Tena was born on July 24, 1932 to the late Vincent and Mary Buscemi, also of Vineland, NJ and was married to her husband Ronald J. Angelo for almost sixty five years. Tena graduated from Sacred Heart High School, she then began her career at Vineland Savings and Loan. She later was the Secretary-Treasurer for her husband's architectural firm, Ronald J. Angelo, RAPA. She received awards for her service work alongside her husband in the Society for American Registered Architects. Even with all of her accomplishments, the most important thing in Tena's life was her family. She and Ron "Henry" raised 4 children, and Tena was a big part of their childhood. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren especially brought her joy. Tena was an avid bowler and loved to travel. She and Ron loved visiting foreign countries, taking cruises, and bringing family with them to resorts such as the Bahamas. She enjoyed the casinos, pinochle, and getting together monthly with high school friends and extended family. Tena was predeceased by her husband Ronald; her parents; and her brother, Thomas Buscemi. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Tena is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Julia Angelo, Russell and Gail Angelo, Richard and Geralyn Angelo; daughter Teresa Smith; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and her brother Gerald Buscemi. The family sincerely thanks Inspira Home Care and Hospice of Vineland for their care of Tena over the past 3 weeks. A church visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass be at 12:15 pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Tena may be made to the charity of one's choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
