Angelucci, Vincent P., - 56, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away August 10, 2019. He was born in Norristown PA, to Michael and Elizabeth "Betty" (Buckwalter) Angelucci. He was a welder/fabricator, handyman, and was also partner in a cleaning business. Vincent is survived by his mother, Betty; 4 sisters, Bobbie Sue, Patti Iannelli (John), Marjorie Cooper (Bill), and Lisa Zankman (Mike); 2 brothers, Chris (Lori), and Mark; 9 nieces and 4 nephews; He is preceded in death by his father, Michael; and brother-in-law Dominic Pavlik (Lisa). Memorial service will be August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries