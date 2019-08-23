Angelucci, Vincent P., - 56, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away August 10, 2019. He was born in Norristown PA, to Michael and Elizabeth "Betty" (Buckwalter) Angelucci. He was a welder/fabricator, handyman, and was also partner in a cleaning business. Vincent is survived by his mother, Betty; 4 sisters, Bobbie Sue, Patti Iannelli (John), Marjorie Cooper (Bill), and Lisa Zankman (Mike); 2 brothers, Chris (Lori), and Mark; 9 nieces and 4 nephews; He is preceded in death by his father, Michael; and brother-in-law Dominic Pavlik (Lisa). Memorial service will be August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.