Angier, Ellen Rae, - 80 , of Oceanville, NJ passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 18, 2018 with her family by her side. She was born on January 21, 1938 in Atlantic City, NJ. Ellen served on the Galloway Ambulance Squad for 11 years. She also worked as a Nurses Aid at Betty Bacharach and even once owned her own house painting business. Predeceased by her parents, Harry Leeds Sr. and his wife, Helen; her mother, Rae Hickox; and siblings, Thomas, Richard, Clyde and Harry Jr. She is survived by her ex-husband and lifelong friend, John Angier Sr.: their children, Linda Giuffrida (Joe), Rachel Hickerson (Patrick), Theresa and John Jr (Karen); and her 13 grandchildren, Frances, Jessica, Nicole, Thomas, Justin, Christopher, David, Katie, Taylor, Kayla, Gary, Jake, and Gunnar, who adored her. She is also survived by her beloved twin sister and best friend, Helen Wray; her brothers, Frank Leeds and Duke; her sisters, Cassie and Joy; and several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is remembered as a loving and caring woman who always loved hard work and had the biggest heart. She loved to laugh and loved to tell jokes. She lit up every room that she walked into. She loved going to the Black Cat of Absecon every week with her group and was always surrounded by friends. The viewing will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road Galloway Twp., 609-641-0001 on Saturday, November 24th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with the services directly following. Interment will immediately follow at Oceanville Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
