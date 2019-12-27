Annise, E. Dani (nee Danfield), - On December 21, 2019, age 92, born in Camden, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Guistino Annise. Dear mother of Nancy Cinaglia (Richard) and Paula Coyle (Thomas). Proud grandmother of Angelo Playo (Fiancee Melanie Grimes), Richard Cinaglia, and the late Claudine Cingalia. Loving great grandmother to Cristian and Madison. Dani worked for the City of Camden in the Mayor and Zoning Board offices for 57 years, retiring at age 90. She will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral on Monday morning from 9:00 am to 11:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30am Monday. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dani's name to Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 1001 Main Rd., Newfield NJ 08344 or St. Augustine Preparatory School, 611 Cedar Ave., Richland NJ 08035. Arr. By BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
