Anthony, Francis Donald, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Comfort Care in Linwood, NJ on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was originally from Patterson, NJ and was one of the five sons to the late Mary and Robert Anthony. Don, was first employed with Shulton Inc. located in Clifton, NJ and then by New Jersey Bell in northern, NJ, then transferring to South Jersey in 1989. He enjoyed working hard on the boardwalk and his tan, installing pay phones at the Taj and very proud to declare the "Taj" gave them free lunches! After retiring from the phone company, he worked part time at the Humane Society of Atlantic County and then the Somers Point Rescue Squad. After, the Somers Point Rescue folded, Don worked part time as a bridge tender at Greenbank. When he finally retired from all work-related jobs, he assisted his wife of over 35 years, Carolyn, in the foster care of kittens for the shelter and always had many pets at home. He volunteered to play Santa at Pet Smart encountering a very large, but friendly iguana. Don is survived by his brother, James Anthony and his wife Bonnie of Indiana; brother in-law and sister in-law, Frank and Kathleen Tortora; as well as many loving nieces and nephews located in various states. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Don to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

