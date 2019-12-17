Anthony, Gregory John, - 25, of Rio Grande, With great sorrow, the family of Gregory John Anthony is grieving his sudden and unexpected passing on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 25. Greg was born in Cape May Court House, NJ, attended Middle Township High School and spent the majority of his life with his family in Cape May County. Greg was our dearly loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and cousin, touching many lives. Greg had the sweetest heart, full of compassion and love for his family and everyone he met. Although Greg battled with depression and addiction, he always expressed his love for the Lord. His empathy for the brokenhearted, the downcast and the homeless, was shown in his acts of service and tender love. Greg is now out of his earthly pain and in the eternal love of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He would want others to know that in Christ alone is forgiveness and salvation for our sins. Even though Greg lost his battle with addiction, he was greatly helped by the Salvation Army Rehab and spoke of them with admiration and thankfulness. Greg is lovingly remembered and will always be missed greatly by his parents David and Lisa Anthony, his sister Ashley Bradway (Mike), brother David J. Anthony (Samantha), his nephews Brayden, Logan, Owen and Cooper, whom he truly adored, and his cousin Angeleena who was like a little sister. Greg is also survived by his grandparents, Charles and Joanne Beck and Marian Anthony Harris, and was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Ronald W. Bird, Sr. (and Carol). Life will never be the same without his sweet smile, silly singing, dancing and ability to light up a room. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Greg's funeral service on Friday, December 20, 2019 beginning with a 10AM visitation, followed by an 11AM service at Lighthouse Church, 1248 US 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. The funeral message will be given by Pastor Rudy Sheptock. The burial will be at Cold Spring Cemetery, immediately following the service, at 780 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at: https://www.salvationarmy.org/. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memories of Greg, please visit: https://ingersollgreenwoodfh.com/. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
