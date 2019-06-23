Aponik, Kathleen Mary, - 68, of Margate, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Kathleen was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert F. and Eleanor (Krajewski) O'Neill. Kathy was formerly a Licensed Practical Nurse. Kathy and her husband Joe would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September of this year. Kathy loved the beach and was thrilled to move to Margate full-time in 2011. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Kathy was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Margate. Kathy is survived by her beloved husband Joseph A. and her children Kathy Ayres (Dan), Kimberly Short (Brian), Joseph R. Aponik (Bridget) and Jeffrey Aponik (Lauren). She is also survived by her grandchildren Julia and Christopher Ayres, Reilly, Owen and William Short, Liam and Rowan Aponik and Jordan Aponik and her sister Sue Rogozinski. She is predeceased by her brother Robert F. O'Neill, Jr. Relatives and close friends are invited to attend Kathy's Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1 PM at Holy Trinity Parish, Epiphany Church, 2899 Ventnor Ave. Longport. Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station PO Box 477 New York NY 10163-4777 or at www.michaeljfox.org To share your fondest memories of Kathy please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
