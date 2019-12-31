Aponte, Joshua Joseph Anthony, - 26 , of Galloway, gone too soon to his heavenly home with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Loved by so many, survived by his parents, Danielle and David Aponte of Galloway; father, Michael Guariglia of New Gretna; siblings, Jordan, Julianna, and Jayce Aponte and Michael and Blake Guariglia; maternal grandparents, Diane Antorino of Little Egg Harbor and Steven Csaky of Pleasantville; paternal grandmother, Bonnie Rose of New Gretna; aunts, Lisa Bond (Jeffrey) of Toms River, Amy Cowperthwaite (Jason) of New Gretna, and Celena Bastian of New Gretna; cousins, Matthew, Tristan, Bristol, and Luke; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Truly missed by family and friends, he gave us all a good laugh and acts of kindness. Joshua genuinely loved his family and friends. Joshua loved music. He played the drums, piano and guitar. Joshua also enjoyed Karate, baseball and soccer. He attended Pilgrim Academy and Absegami High School. Joshua was an animal lover. He was an awesome big brother to his siblings, Jordan, Julianna and Jayce. Joshua was always a very resourceful and hardworking young man. He will always hold a special place in the hearts of many. Joshua will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 9:00 to 11:00 with a service at 11:00 AM all being held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

