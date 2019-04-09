Appleby Jr., David Roy, - David Roy Appleby Jr's life was unexpectedly cut short at the age of 27 on April 3rd 2019. Born September 18th 1991, David was raised alongside his younger sister Olivia Appleby, by their loving mother Susanne Appleby in their home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. David was an amazing and selfless person, which he certainly inherited from his mother and grandmother, who was laid to rest only a month ago. He had a way of striking up conversation with anyone and easily making friends. It was this trait that won over the heart of his fiancée Abbie, who loved David for the last 3 years of his life. Abbie recently told David he was a dandelion in which he left his mark wherever he went. However people chose to see him, she always saw him as a flower. He was an extremely passionate person and always had a way of seeing the positive side to any situation. Even when faced with great challenges, he aspired to do great things. When he traveled back home only a month ago for his grandmother's funeral, he told me how amazing his life had been going and that he now wished to become a master sommelier. David was only 27 years old at his passing, however, he leaves behind his mark on the world, as well as a beautiful daughter who will surely grow up to fulfill all of the great things he had one day hoped to. David loved and often lived by the quote "Scars remind us of where we've been, they don't have to dictate where we're going." Survived by his best friend and fiancée Abbie Malwitz; His loving mother Susanne Appleby; sister Olivia Appleby; and daughter Arabella Appleby; grandfather Cecil Pell; aunt Deborah (Jamie) Odom; and uncle Richard Pell; great-aunt Paulette (Harry) Grasso; cousins Chris (Brittany) Pell, Jackie (John), Vinnie, Deanna, Alexis, Madison and Andrew; as well as many other loving family members. David was preceded in death by his beloved Grandmother Rosemarie Pell; Great Aunt Candelora Elbertson; and Great Grandmothers Dora Pinkham and Dorothy Pell. Viewing will be held on Thursday April 11th at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 11:00. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, flower arrangements may be sent directly to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.