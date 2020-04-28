Aprill, Emily G., - 93, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA to the late Lester G. and Clara E. Bullard Heath, she is survived by her husband, John H. Aprill and their family. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
