Aprill, John H., - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on June 4, 2020. "Jack" as he preferred to be called was a lifetime New Jersey resident. He was best known as the creator and designer of Leaming's Run Gardens in Cape May County. Jack was predeceased by his wife Emily. Emily moved in next to him in 1940, when she was 13 and Jack was 14. They were a couple from the beginning and were married for over 75 years. Jack was in the Navy and was a paymasters Ensign. After the war Jack ran an egg production business in North Jersey. Jack was also a graduate of Dartmouth University. Jack and Emily moved to Middle Township in 1956 and bought the Thomas Leaming House (circa 1706) where they would live out their lives. During that time, Jack sold Prudential Insurance. Many people still remember Jack as their agent in Woodbine and the surrounding areas. Jack and Emily raised four sons, had six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. When he was 10, Jack saw the Hindenburg on its final approach towards Lakehurst, NJ. In Jack's later years he enjoyed cooking, reading and doing crosswords. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.