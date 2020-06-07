Aprill, John H., - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on June 4, 2020. "Jack" as he preferred to be called was a lifetime New Jersey resident. He was best known as the creator and designer of Leaming's Run Gardens in Cape May County. Jack was predeceased by his wife Emily. Emily moved in next to him in 1940, when she was 13 and Jack was 14. They were a couple from the beginning and were married for over 75 years. Jack was in the Navy and was a paymasters Ensign. After the war Jack ran an egg production business in North Jersey. Jack was also a graduate of Dartmouth University. Jack and Emily moved to Middle Township in 1956 and bought the Thomas Leaming House (circa 1706) where they would live out their lives. During that time, Jack sold Prudential Insurance. Many people still remember Jack as their agent in Woodbine and the surrounding areas. Jack and Emily raised four sons, had six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. When he was 10, Jack saw the Hindenburg on its final approach towards Lakehurst, NJ. In Jack's later years he enjoyed cooking, reading and doing crosswords. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

