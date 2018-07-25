Arabia, Amelia, - 85, of West Atlantic City, Passed peacefully on July 18th 2018 at Meadowview Nursing Home. Amelia was born October 14th 1932 to the late Joseph and Josephine Arabia of West Chester PA. Amelia formerly of West Chester, PA worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad for 14 years before moving to Atlantic City in 1963, where she purchased and operated the Ensign Motel for many years. Amelia then operated beach concessions supplying chairs and umbrellas to beach goers for many years on multiple Atlantic City's beaches. Her success there led to her acquiring the old Mathis Studebaker dealership in West Atlantic City to pursue her passion of buying and selling antiques. There she operated The Beacon Street shops for over 40 years. She is survived by her son Joseph J Sliwinski of West Atlantic City, niece Teresa Lynn Jurata of Coatsville, PA, her grandson Anthony Sliwinski as well as her great granddaughters Gia and Ashley. A visitation will be held on Friday 27, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery Westchester, PA. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
