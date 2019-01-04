Aragon, Ann E., - 80, of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away Jan. 1, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ she has been a local resident for the past 55 years. She is survived by her husband Allan Aragon. Her daughter Nicole Gomez and her husband Jose. Three Grandchildren: Leena, Gavin and Gage. Funeral services will be held 3PM Saturday Jan. 5th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 2pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Rt. 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.