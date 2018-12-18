Arbegast, Constance "Connie", - , 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 11, 2018, after leading a full life. Connie's home was Brigantine, before she transitioned to living at Seashore Gardens Living Center in 2011. Connie worked as a dishwasher for more than 25 years at the original Golden Nugget after receiving significant support and guidance from the ARC of Atlantic County. Connie was loved and will be missed by so many, especially by her Seashore Gardens Family. Connie was predeceased by her mother Katie Arbegast, her father Clyde Arbegast, her brother Bobby Arbegast, and her sister Gayle McGarrigel. Connie is survived by her brother in law Bill McGarrigel Sr. nephew Bill McGarrigel Jr. (Heather), and niece Beth Devenny (Brian), two great nieces and two great nephews. Graveside Service will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway NJ 08205. To share your fondest memory of Connie please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
