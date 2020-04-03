Arbogast, Ida Mae, - 88, of Hemet, CA peacefully passed away at Brookdale Sunwest Assisted Living Facility on March 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving son Jim and wife, Elizabeth. Ida Mae was born on June 26, 1931, to Robert R. Dix and Ida May Dix of Northfield, NJ. Ida Mae Dix married James F. Arbogast Sr. on Oct. 18th, 1952 at Pleasantville Baptist Church. Ida was married 67 years until the passing of her long loving husband James F. Arbogast Sr. on January 19, 2019. Jim and Ida traveled the United States and overseas until Jim retired from the U. S. Navy after 21 years of service to his Country. Upon retiring Jim was employed by NAFEC in Pomona for 16 years where he retired in 1981. After retirement, Jim and Ida moved from Northfield in 1993 to Clearwater, Florida until 2003, and finally settled in Hemet, California near James F. Arbogast, Jr. and Elizabeth Arbogast. Ida Mae is survived by her son, James F. Arbogast, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, grandsons, James Arbogast, III and wife, Samantha, and Jason R. Arbogast and wife, Luciana, and great-grandsons, Adrian Arbogast, Jack Arbogast, Nathan Arbogast, Roman Arbogast, Hunter Tolbert, Carson Tolbert, and Wyatt Tolbert. Funeral services are private. Burial will be held at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, New Jersey on April 7, 2020. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com
