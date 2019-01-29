Arbogast, James F., Sr., - 94, of Hemet CA, peacefully passed away at the Hemet Valley Medical Center on Saturday, January 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and son. Jim was born on November 22, 1924 in Stone Creek, Ohio to the late Ida and George Arbogast. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during WWII and the Pacific Campaign and retiring after 21 years of service. Upon retiring as chief in the Navy, Jim then was employed by NAFEC in Pomona for 16 years where he retired in 1981. Jim is predeceased by his sisters, Dolores and Betty. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ida Mae (Dix) of Hemet, CA. Also surviving him is his son, James F. Arbogast, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Anza, CA; grandsons, James F. Arbogast III. and Jason R. Arbogast; as well as four great grandsons. Jim and Ida Mae lived all over the country, mostly in Northfield and four years in Greece. They retired to Largo, Florida in 1993 and then moved to CA in 2003. Funeral Services are private. Burial will be held at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
