Archetto, Rita, - 94, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at AtlantiCare Mainland Division. Born and raised in Egg Harbor City and recently moved to Hammonton to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She worked for Louis Cantor Coat Co. as a seamstress. She also worked at the Duchess Beauty Parlor for many years. A member of OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church, she liked to sing along with the choir. Rita was predeceased by her parents, George and Elizabeth (Becker) Natter; her son, Dennis Archetto; her sister, Marie (Charles) Ordille; brothers, George and Andrew. Rita is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Ralph) Silipena of Hammonton; grandsons, Anthony (Erin) Silipena of Galloway, NJ and Brian (Lauren) Silipena of Stockholm, NJ; great grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Hannah, Rebecca, Kristen, and Gwen Silipena; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.